Zoomcar (NASDAQ:ZCAR) Issues Earnings Results

Zoomcar (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($3.56) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter.

Zoomcar Stock Up 10.1 %

Shares of ZCAR opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.74. Zoomcar has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $183.00.

Insider Activity at Zoomcar

In other Zoomcar news, CEO Hiroshi Nishijima bought 32,052 shares of Zoomcar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,001.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,001.12. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoomcar Company Profile

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc operates a marketplace for car sharing in India, Indonesia, and Egypt. The company connects hosts with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting smart transportation solutions. Its platform offers vehicle searching and discovery, host and guest chat, vehicle and driver tracking, and ratings services.

