Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (LON:ZIOC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.91 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 7.69 ($0.10). Zanaga Iron Ore shares last traded at GBX 7.68 ($0.10), with a volume of 498,815 shares.

Zanaga Iron Ore Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £66.79 million, a PE ratio of -18,582.14 and a beta of 2.44.

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Profile

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration and development of iron ore properties. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Zanaga Iron Ore Project located in the south west of the Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as Jumelles Holdings Limited and changed its name to Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited in October 2010.

