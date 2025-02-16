Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 629.18 ($7.92) and traded as low as GBX 590 ($7.43). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 602 ($7.58), with a volume of 13,333 shares.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 604.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 627.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £445.10 million, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile

Young & Co’s Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

