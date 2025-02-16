Xylem Inc. (XYL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on March 19th

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Xylem has increased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years. Xylem has a dividend payout ratio of 30.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Xylem to earn $5.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL opened at $129.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.33 and its 200-day moving average is $127.21. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem has a twelve month low of $113.26 and a twelve month high of $146.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Xylem will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on XYL. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.90.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

