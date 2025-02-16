Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

Several research firms have commented on XPOF. Northland Securities began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Xponential Fitness to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

XPOF opened at $17.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $839.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.33. Xponential Fitness has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.23.

In other news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 2,595,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $39,842,429.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at $468,881.10. This represents a 98.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 47.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Xponential Fitness by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xponential Fitness by 23.3% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

