Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target Raised to $121.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $113.00 to $121.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WH has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.30.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $109.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 51.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $54,738,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 97,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,012,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,092,000 after purchasing an additional 178,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,683,000 after purchasing an additional 81,348 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising, Hotel Management, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

