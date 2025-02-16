WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Files 8-K Report Including Pro Forma Financial Information for Recent Acquisitions

WiSA Technologies, Inc. has recently submitted a Form 8-K filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission, reporting on certain events that occurred as of February 13, 2025. The filing includes detailed information about the company’s financial statements and exhibits, shedding light on recent transactions and their impact on the company’s financial position.

The 8-K filing outlines the acquisition of CompuSystems, Inc., known as CSI, and the associated financial data. The audited consolidated financial statements of CSI for the years ending December 31, 2023 and 2022, along with the unaudited balance sheet of CSI as of September 30, 2024, are included in the filing. Additionally, pro forma financial information related to the combined financials of WiSA Technologies, Inc. and CSI is detailed for the period of September 30, 2024, and the years ending December 31, 2023.

The filing highlights the purchase consideration for the CSI Asset Purchase Agreement, including an exclusivity fee, breakup fee, cash payment on closing, issuance of common stock, and convertible notes. The consideration transferred and received is detailed, along with adjustments for the closing of the Data Vault Asset Purchase transaction that occurred on December 31, 2024.

Furthermore, the filing discusses the pro forma transaction accounting adjustments made to account for the acquisition, with preliminary estimates and assumptions being subject to change. These adjustments cover aspects like integration costs, transactions related to indebtedness, amortization of acquired intangibles, and interest expenses on issued notes.

WiSA Technologies’ 8-K filing provides a comprehensive overview of the company’s recent financial activities, offering insights into the impact of acquisitions on its financial standing and strategic direction.

Please note that the information mentioned above is based on the official 8-K filing submitted by WiSA Technologies to the SEC on February 13, 2025, and is subject to verification and validation during further financial disclosures and reporting periods.

WiSA Technologies Company Profile

WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems in the United States and Europe. The company offers wireless modules. It serves primarily to consumer electronics companies. The company was formerly known as Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WiSA Technologies Inc in March 2022.

