Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:WRN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.56 and traded as high as C$1.60. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at C$1.56, with a volume of 45,375 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$3.00 price objective on Western Copper and Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Western Copper and Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Copper and Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.69.

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Trading Down 1.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a current ratio of 25.74, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$304.38 million, a P/E ratio of -51.93 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.56.

In other Western Copper and Gold news, Senior Officer Paul George West-Sells sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total transaction of C$153,600.00. Company insiders own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

About Western Copper and Gold

(Get Free Report)

Western Copper & Gold Corp is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of resource properties. The company is developing the Casino project into Canada’s premier copper-gold mine. It holds significant gold, copper reserves in its Casino project located in the Yukon, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.