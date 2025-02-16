Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund (NYSE:GDO) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.30 and traded as high as $11.50. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 54,051 shares changing hands.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average is $11.99.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.93%. This is a positive change from Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund
About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.