WesBanco, Premier Financial Corp. Receive Regulatory Approvals for Pending MergerOn February 12, 2025, WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBC) and Premier Financial Corp. jointly announced that they have successfully obtained all required regulatory approvals

WesBanco Company Profile
WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.
