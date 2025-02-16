Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,260,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the January 15th total of 33,210,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $79.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $81.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 651,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,766,000 after purchasing an additional 23,989 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,619,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,212,000 after purchasing an additional 909,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

