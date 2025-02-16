Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Has $2.36 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 199.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,810 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $24.20 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $24.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

