Wedbush Increases Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target to $78.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.17% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ventas’ FY2026 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

VTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Baird R W raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.14.

VTR stock opened at $66.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Ventas has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $67.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of -391.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.51.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.83. Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ventas during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

