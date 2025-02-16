WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 600 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.83. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.17. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 7.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $155.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

