WealthPLAN Partners LLC Increases Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Creative Planning grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 173,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,619,000 after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 138.7% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 21.3% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRWD. Citigroup lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.00.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.34, for a total transaction of $2,183,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 809,266 shares in the company, valued at $282,708,984.44. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total transaction of $10,467,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,791,491.63. This represents a 41.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,565 shares of company stock valued at $49,235,849 in the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $451.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $376.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $454.13. The company has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 885.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

