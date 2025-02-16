WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Purchases 309 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 102 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $523.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $523.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $563.18. The company has a market cap of $481.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.07. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $100.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.83 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $629.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $511.57 per share, for a total transaction of $511,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,065. This represents a 28.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

