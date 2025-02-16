WD Rutherford LLC Increases Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 85.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 10.0% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 727,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,459,000 after purchasing an additional 66,455 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in GE Vernova by 127.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 1,126.0% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on GEV shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim lowered GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $420.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.13.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $367.43 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $447.50. The company has a market capitalization of $101.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.64.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

GE Vernova declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

