WD Rutherford LLC Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 25,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $106.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.62. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $127.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.12%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 7,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $954,485.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,685,016.40. This represents a 6.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,255 shares of company stock worth $3,692,880. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

