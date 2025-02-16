WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 60 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Embree Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VTV stock opened at $177.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.26. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $151.76 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $126.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

