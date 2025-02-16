Warrior Met Coal’s (HCC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HCC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.07. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $49.33 and a 12 month high of $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $297.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.70 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 272.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,994,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,279 shares in the last quarter. Dalal Street LLC boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 1,704,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,263 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 193.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,460,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,357,000 after purchasing an additional 963,892 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 441.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 793,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,692,000 after purchasing an additional 646,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,210,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,153,000 after purchasing an additional 254,540 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

