VPR Brands (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.03. VPR Brands shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 1,700 shares trading hands.
VPR Brands Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.
About VPR Brands
VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette, electronic cigar, personal vaporizer, and pocket lighter industry in the United States. The company designs, markets, and distributes a line of pocket lighters under the DISSIM brand; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs under the HoneyStick brand; cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand; and electronic cigarettes and vaporizers under the KRAVE brand; and e-liquids.
