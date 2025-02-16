Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 3,161 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMC. Argus downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

NYSE OMC opened at $82.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.31 and a 1-year high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

