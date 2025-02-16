Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $8.04 Million Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,773 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,938 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Masco were worth $8,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Masco by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco stock opened at $78.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $63.81 and a 12-month high of $86.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.42 and its 200 day moving average is $78.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 615.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

MAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.32.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

