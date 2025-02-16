Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $6.94 Million Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,890 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $6,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Workday by 452.6% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down from $285.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.43.

Workday Trading Down 0.8 %

WDAY stock opened at $258.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.46. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The company has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 70,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $17,840,007.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,215,826.41. This represents a 40.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $117,169.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,681.92. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 438,819 shares of company stock valued at $113,142,592 over the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Workday



Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

