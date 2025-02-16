Viva Biotech (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) Trading 36.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 36.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 6,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 7,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Viva Biotech Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10.

About Viva Biotech

Viva Biotech Holdings, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of structure-based drug discovery services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers worldwide. The company provides discovery biology services, including protein expression and purification, structural biology, hit discovery, bioassay, biomolecular interaction, and pharmacokinetics; chemistry services, such as medicinal and synthetic chemistry, analytical chemistry, purification preparation, and computer-aided drug design services, as well as offers chemical technology platforms; and antibody/biologics research and development services comprising recombinant protein expression platform, antibody discovery and affinity maturation, assay platform, antibody production and identification platform, and antigen-antibody structural resolution platform solutions.

