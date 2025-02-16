Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) Major Shareholder Acquires $49,000.00 in Stock

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hale Capital Partners, Lp bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,766.75. This trade represents a 7.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vislink Technologies Price Performance

Vislink Technologies stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. Vislink Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $8.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.16.

Vislink Technologies Company Profile

Vislink Technologies, Inc provides solutions for collecting live news, sports, entertainment, and news events for the broadcast markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers live production products and solutions, such as wireless camera transmitter and receiver products comprising HCAM, a 4K Ultra HD-capable on-camera wireless system; Quantum, an ultra-low latency and waveform agnostic central receiver; IP Link 3.0, a studio-transmitter link system that enables broadcasting service platforms to access monetization opportunities; ViewBack is a lightweight, low-power, low latency, dual-channel diversity receiver-decoder; ultra-compact onboard solutions; and other receiver products, including CRx6, and CIRAS-X6.

