Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) Major Shareholder Acquires $49,000.00 in Stock

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hale Capital Partners, Lp bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,766.75. This trade represents a 7.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Vislink Technologies Price Performance
Vislink Technologies stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. Vislink Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $8.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.16.
Vislink Technologies Company Profile
