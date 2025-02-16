VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (ASX:VG1) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (ASX:VG1 – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Sunday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from VGI Partners Global Investments’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29.

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited provides investors with access to a portfolio of long investments and short positions in global listed securities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

