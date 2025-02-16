VeraBank N.A. Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

VeraBank N.A. cut its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,806 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of VeraBank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $10,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% in the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 737.2% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $59.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $60.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.74.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

