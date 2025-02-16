VeraBank N.A. Reduces Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

VeraBank N.A. cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FI. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FI shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Fiserv from $190.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Fiserv from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.4 %

FI opened at $230.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.72. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $145.44 and a one year high of $233.26. The stock has a market cap of $131.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

