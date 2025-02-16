VeraBank N.A. Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

VeraBank N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $528,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 47,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after buying an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,742,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $275.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.42 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

