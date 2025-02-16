Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is New York Life Insurance Co.’s Largest Position

New York Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 618,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,944 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 63.5% of New York Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. New York Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $333,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $560.69 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $453.60 and a twelve month high of $561.86. The company has a market capitalization of $507.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $549.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.38.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

