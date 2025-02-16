Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) is Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Highland Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $22,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,291.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 83.2% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $107.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.53. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $81.08 and a 12 month high of $107.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1378 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

