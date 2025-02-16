Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stock Holdings Boosted by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 4.0% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $28,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.98 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $84.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.3129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

