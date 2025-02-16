Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471,634 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,986,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,378,000 after purchasing an additional 46,171 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,641,000 after purchasing an additional 194,506 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,685,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,869,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,847,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,238,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $427.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $418.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.95. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $321.29 and a 1-year high of $428.69.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

