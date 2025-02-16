Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Valmark Advisers Inc.’s Largest Position

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,643,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659,713 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 8.6% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $556,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,118,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,663,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,481 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,012 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,283,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,781,000 after purchasing an additional 954,457 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,431,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,351 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,432,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,587 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.26. The company has a market cap of $134.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

