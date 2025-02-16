VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Short Interest Down 23.0% in January

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,480,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the January 15th total of 11,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,046,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMH. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $252.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,276,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,479,066. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.62. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $193.72 and a 52-week high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

