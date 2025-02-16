Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 77,254 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $12,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,072,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,058,000 after acquiring an additional 743,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 221,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 471.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 144,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Stock Down 2.6 %

MRCY stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.92. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $59,247.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,334.40. The trade was a 1.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

