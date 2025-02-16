Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,961 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $14,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FIX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $524.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.75.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $391.40 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $239.80 and a 52 week high of $553.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $452.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.81, for a total transaction of $1,939,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,630,591.90. This trade represents a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.