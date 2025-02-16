Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 5,919 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $12,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. UBS Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.44.

Insider Activity

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total transaction of $523,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,200. The trade was a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total value of $3,241,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,486.67. This trade represents a 29.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $546.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.74 and a 12-month high of $582.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $541.20 and its 200 day moving average is $505.21.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

