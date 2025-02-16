Valmark Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $75.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

