Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $4.83 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 222.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,924 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 224.3% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $24.20 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $24.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average of $22.94.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

