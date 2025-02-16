Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $13.20 Million Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,546 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $13,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period.

Shares of STIP stock opened at $101.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.80. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.49 and a 12 month high of $101.85.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

