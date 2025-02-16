Valmark Advisers Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,271,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $74,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,410,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,121,000 after purchasing an additional 238,717 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,911,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,852,000 after buying an additional 65,105 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,862,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,954,000 after acquiring an additional 291,976 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,440,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,183,000 after acquiring an additional 847,591 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,376,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,289,000 after acquiring an additional 258,370 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.26 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.46 and a 12-month high of $59.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.46.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2075 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

