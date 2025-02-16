Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 18,196 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 267,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,196 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $14,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 125,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XSVM opened at $55.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $50.79 and a 52 week high of $61.40.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

