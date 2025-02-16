Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,282,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,110,115,000 after acquiring an additional 819,805 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,913,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,784,000 after purchasing an additional 15,746,852 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,328,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,350,000 after buying an additional 1,796,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,086,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,507,616,000 after buying an additional 599,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 11,235,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,796,000 after buying an additional 436,252 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Raymond James upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.21.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,427,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,006.10. The trade was a 23.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $47.73 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $37.81 and a one year high of $53.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.77%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

