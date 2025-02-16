Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,688 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Target by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Target by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 94,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,777,000 after buying an additional 32,627 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $127.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.21.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Daiwa America cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Target from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Target from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

Read Our Latest Report on Target

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.