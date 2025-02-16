V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 89 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $206.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.35 and a 200-day moving average of $197.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.05. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.49 and a 12 month high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 18.98%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ODFL. StockNews.com upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $218.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

