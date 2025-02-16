V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $638,000 Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APTV. FMR LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,648,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $550,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,670 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 1,390.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,361,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $386,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002,090 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,738,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,766 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,854,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,117,000 after acquiring an additional 468,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,488,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $179,189,000 after acquiring an additional 388,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.61.

Aptiv Price Performance

NYSE:APTV opened at $67.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.74. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $85.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.10.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

