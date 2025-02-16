Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Short Interest Update

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 618,600 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the January 15th total of 463,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Stock Up 12.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:USNZY opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $597.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.80.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, and Steel Transformation. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; provides storage, handling, and road cargo transportation services; and operates highway and railway cargo terminals.

