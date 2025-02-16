Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Short Interest Update

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 618,600 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the January 15th total of 463,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.
Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Stock Up 12.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:USNZY opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $597.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.80.
Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile
