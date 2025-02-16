Universal Media Group (OTCMKTS:UMGP) & iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Head-To-Head Analysis

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) and Universal Media Group (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iRhythm Technologies and Universal Media Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRhythm Technologies $492.68 million 7.12 -$123.41 million ($4.86) -23.07 Universal Media Group $30,000.00 37.14 -$350,000.00 ($0.01) -3.87

Universal Media Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iRhythm Technologies. iRhythm Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Media Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

iRhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Media Group has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares iRhythm Technologies and Universal Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRhythm Technologies -26.90% -120.86% -17.96% Universal Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for iRhythm Technologies and Universal Media Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iRhythm Technologies 0 2 9 0 2.82 Universal Media Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $108.45, suggesting a potential downside of 3.26%. Given iRhythm Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe iRhythm Technologies is more favorable than Universal Media Group.

Summary

Universal Media Group beats iRhythm Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services. The company also provides the Zio Monitor System, a prescription-only, remote electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring system that consists of a patch ECG monitor that records the electric signal from the heart continuously for up to 14 days and the Zio ECG Utilization Software System, which supports the capture and analysis of ECG data recorded by the Zio Monitor patch at the end of the wear period, including specific arrhythmia events detected by the ZEUS System; the Zio XT System is the previous generation of the Zio Monitor System and is a prescription-only, remote ECG monitoring system that consists of the Zio XT patch that records the electric signal from the heart continuously for up to 14 days; and the Zio AT system, a prescription-only, remote ECG monitoring system that similarly consists of the Zio AT patch that records the electric signal from the heart continuously for up to 14 days and the ZEUS System, but which also incorporates the Zio AT wireless gateway that provides connectivity between the Zio AT patch and the ZEUS System during the patient wear period. It has a development collaboration agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verity Ireland Limited to develop various next-generation atrial fibrillation screening, detection, or monitoring products. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Universal Media Group

Universal Media Group Inc., a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc. and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc. in January 2016. Universal Media Group Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

